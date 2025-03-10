Detroit Lions and veteran CB D.J. Reed agree on $48M, 3-year deal

The Detroit Lions and veteran cornerback D.J. Reed have agreed on a $48 million, three-year contract with $32 million guaranteed on Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams can't sign free agents until Wednesday.

NFL free agency was kicked up a notch on Monday as agents were cleared to start negotiating with teams on Monday when the legal tampering period opens.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes made the move shortly after not retaining cornerback Carlton Davis, who agreed to a $60 million, three-year deal with the New England Patriots.

The 28-year-old Reed joins a group with second-year players Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw along with veteran Amik Robertson.

Reed has been a starter for five straight seasons, including in 46 games for the New York Jets over the previous three years.

He allowed just two touchdowns last season and opposing quarterbacks completed 46.3% of their passes against him.

Reed has made six interceptions and 414 tackles in his career that started with San Francisco in 2018 as a fifth-round pick from Kansas State.

The 49ers put him on waivers in August 2020 and he had four interceptions and started 22 games over the next two seasons. He went on to play for the Jets, who gave him a $33 million, three-year deal in 2022.