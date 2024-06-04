Watch CBS News

Video shows Colorado storage facility fire, smoke blowing onto Interstate 70

A fire started at a storage facility along Interstate 70 in the western part of the Denver metro area. It's called StorQuest Self Storage and it is located in Arvada, just west of Wadsworth Boulevard. See video from CBS Colorado's news helicopter.
