Watch CBS News

The reubens aren't to be missed at Bagel Deli in Denver on Hampden

In this week’s Your Local Dish, CBS Colorado First at 4 Anchor Mekialaya White and restaurant promoter Larry Herz dined at Bagel Deli in Denver.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.