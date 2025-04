Tennyson Center for Children celebrates life-changing work for Colorado families at annual Spring Lu On Wednesday morning, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Seawell Ballroom was packed with people celebrating the Tennyson Center for Children. The nonprofit has been providing paths to healing from trauma for more than 120 years, and its Paths to Healing Spring Luncheon honors those efforts. The event is emceed annually by CBS News Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White.