September is Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Susan Read, Gynecologic Oncologist at Sky Ridge Medical Center talks about the month dedicated to raising awareness of gynecologic cancers, which include cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal, and vulvar cancers.
