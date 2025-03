Nearly two thousand show up at Colorado town hall to discuss federal budget cuts More than 1,800 people attended a political town hall in Lakewood on Saturday, hosted by U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, who represents Colorado's 7th district, Attorney General Phil Weiser, and Lakewood Mayor Wendi Strom. The event's main focus was addressing the recent large-scale layoffs and budget cuts led by the Trump Administration.