Low salaries at odds with high rent in Colorado mountain towns. Some casinos might be able to help. Finding work in a mountain town that pays enough to keep you close by is a constant struggle for many Coloradans. According to the Jefferson County Business and Workforce Center (which includes Gilpin County), the average salary for a worker in Gilpin County is around $46,000 a year, which can make it difficult to stay in low housing stock and high rent prices.