Denver immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra was honored with a Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award on Thursday.

Immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra's daughters accept RFK award while she remains in ICE custod Denver immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra was honored with a Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award on Thursday.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On