Denver firefighters face pressure campaign, scare tactics ahead of no-confidence vote In the run up to a no-confidence vote this month on Denver Fire Chief Desmond Fulton, rank-and-file firefighters are facing a pressure campaign seeking to get them to vote against the no-confidence vote on Fulton. CBS News Colorado has obtained multiple anonymous letters that have been sent to Denver fire stations over the last two weeks, warning firefighters that a vote of no confidence might have severe financial repercussions.