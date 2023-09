Colorado state troopers seize nearly 300 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop on Interstate 70 Colorado State Patrol arrested two men accused of drug trafficking along Interstate 70 which resulted in the seizure of 290 pounds of cocaine. A state trooper with the Smuggling-Trafficking-Interdiction-Section stopped a Chrysler minivan for a traffic violation on Interstate 70 near milepost 27, in Fruita about 3:30 a.m. Monday.