Colorado protesters, government officials push back against mass federal layoffs Protesters and government officials in Colorado are pushing back against the Trump Administration's federal layoffs, designed to slash the government workforce and federal budget. On Saturday, protesters gathered at Rocky Mountain National Park to protest the layoff of employees with the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service. At the same time, protesters gathered in Superior at a Tesla dealership to stand against Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency. Colorado's congressional delegation also wants an investigation into federal layoffs at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 50 of whom were fired from the Boulder office. Congressman Jason Crow, a veteran himself, weighed in this week protesting the firing of 2,400 Veterans Affairs employees.