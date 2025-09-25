Colorado emergency room, maternity units close as hospitals statewide hemorrhage money The Colorado Hospital Association is warning of further cuts to services, saying the state's hospitals lost $4 billion on Medicaid and Medicare last year and saw a large increase in uncompensated care and operating costs. Banner Health closed its emergency department in Loveland this month, and last week, Delta Health became Colorado's second hospital in five months, after Arkansas Valley, to close its obstetrics unit. Half of rural Colorado is now considered a maternal care desert.