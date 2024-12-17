Watch CBS News

City of Golden to decide on new municipal center

Tonight in Golden a vote on funding for a new municipal center will take place. It would be home to city offices and a new police department. The city council will decide if a plan to borrow much of the $60 million using COPs will move forward.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.