Children's Hospital Colorado launches first-of-its-kind program for female athletes Athletes are known for pushing themselves to perform at their best. But for young girls, the physical demands of competition can take a toll, especially during critical years of growth and development. Recognizing the need for specialized care, doctors at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora have launched the Female Athlete Program. It is a first-of-its-kind clinic in the state designed specifically for adolescent and young adult female athletes.