CBS Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviewed Cecelia Espenoza running for House District 4 in Northwest Denver.

Cecelia Espenoza is running for House District 4 in Northwest Denver CBS Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviewed Cecelia Espenoza running for House District 4 in Northwest Denver.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On