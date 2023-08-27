CBS News Colorado: Interview with Adams County's Health Department executive director Following up on our reporting on the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado. Doctors are urging people to get booster shots before we reach flu season. Looking at the latest numbers, 134 people were hospitalized with covid this week with more than 1,700 covid cases reported, which doesn't account for cases *not* reported to the state. CBS News Colorado was joined by Dr. Kelly Weidenbach, executive director of Adams County's Health Department, to discuss the recent rise in COVID cases in Colorado.