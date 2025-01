Car thefts in Colorado decease for second year in a row, CSP says According to state troopers, there was a 25% decrease statewide from 2024 to 2023 and a 41% decrease from 2023 to 2022. In the Denver Metro Area, there were 23,578 thefts in 2023 and 17,174 thefts in 2024; a decrease of 27%.