"Zoo at the Capitol Day" brings wildlife to Colorado legislators
On Friday, animals took a field trip to the state capitol for the annual "Zoo at the Capitol Day."
Colorado legislators had a chance to interact with and learn about the wildlife from conservation experts and zoo staff.
The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance hosted the event to share its conservation, sustainability and education efforts with Gov. Jared Polis, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, and Colorado Senate and House of Representatives members.