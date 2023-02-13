Watch CBS News
Zach Bryan to perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer

Zach Bryan is one of the performers who will be playing at Cheyenne Frontier Days this year. The up-and-coming country music artist will perform in Wyoming on July 23.  

Zach Bryan In Concert - New York, NY
Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop on September 27, 2022 in New York City. John Lamparski / Getty Images


The full lineup of performers at Cheyenne Frontier Days this year will be announced on March 2.

 

Tickets go on sale on March 15 and can be purchased at cfdrodeo.com.

Tickets for the concerts range from $77-$107 and Cheyenne Frontier Days encourages everyone to buy the tickets through their website directly. "If you see higher prices, then it's not directly from Cheyenne Frontier Days," CFD Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Gamst wrote in a prepared statement. "Avoid ticket scalpers on third-party services, by buying from us."

The chorus against Ticketmaster's contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach and friends.

In late December Bryan dropped a live album called "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster." With it came a statement posted to social media in which he decried "a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately."

