Denver nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ youth making changes after break-in that added to ongoing financial strain

YouthSeen, a nonprofit that provides mental health and healing services for queer and trans people of color, reported that its office in Denver was broken into on Sunday afternoon. It's located at the Clayton Early Learning Center near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard.

Since its founding in 2017, YouthSeen has focused on mental health and wellness for queer and trans youth and now serves young people in 10 states, mostly through online programs.

"Not only are we an LGBTQ organization, but we also focus on LGBTQ youth of color, and we don't have a lot of resources within our state and within the nation," said Dr. Tara Jae, the organization's founder and executive director.

Jae said the past week has been one of the most difficult for the group.

"I keep going back and forth with a lot of sadness, a lot of anger, disappointment, and also just having a lot of clarity on where we are in the world right now," Jae said.

YouthSeen

Security video shows a man entering the office, taking a safe, and quickly leaving the building. According to an arrest affidavit, the suspect -- identified as 58-year-old Stephen Guerra -- allegedly took a second cash box, an iPad, and the keys and registration to a vehicle. Jae said the safe contained about $10,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers later found Guerra in a stolen Toyota RAV4 with two damaged and empty cash boxes.

Denver police said Guerra is being held for investigation of second-degree burglary.

"It has been multiple challenges that have come through this," Jae said. "And now we're sitting here saying, 'OK, what do we need to do? How do we come through and support the community when we're having just as much difficulty as the next person?"

Jae said the break-in comes at a time when LGBTQ-focused nonprofits nationwide are already struggling.

"73% of nonprofit organizations that specifically focus on LGBTQ will close by the end of the year," Jae said. "We have been having difficulties. Other organizations at a national level have been underfunded and under-resourced. I hope that it just goes out that the community needs to step up."

Jae said the financial burden has forced the organization to close its building indefinitely.

"We want to make sure that if we are welcoming people in, that it is safe, and at this point, it's not," Jae said. "So if people can give, that is awesome. Anything helps at this point."

The organization plans to pause operations at the physical office this month but expects to continue serving youth online in the near future.