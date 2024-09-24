Young professional finds career at Denver YMCA

Jake Downing is the Experience Manager at the University Hills - Schlessman YMCA.

"I help pretty much everyone," Downing said.

He oversees the front desk team and works with other departments to improve member experiences.

"I think the main thing I love about the Y is the people I'm with every single day," he said.

Downing earned his manager position through a long history at this Y branch. His parents started him at the Y-Academy for pre-school.

"It was an affordable option. It was very kid-friendly; and somewhere safe that they wanted me to be. And, it was in the community," Downing said of his parents decision to enroll him at the YMCA.

After graduating from the Y-Academy, Downing signed up for summer camps and organized sports programming, playing baseball and basketball.

"I had enough good experiences that when I was thinking about where I wanted to work, the Y was a good place that I had in the back of my mind," he explained.

During high school, he manned the lifeguard stand at the pool. Eventually, he became head lifeguard. He also worked extra hours at the front desk.

"Parents always taught me if you want to do something you had to go out and earn it, so it gave me the opportunity to go out and earn it."

CBS

While he was earning his college degree, he was still working at the YMCA.

"I'd go to school then I'd work my 40-hours a week after that," Downing said.

During his years at the YMCA, Downing's learned a lot, including time management, responsibility, and how to be a good listener.

"You have to listen to your members. They talk about the experiences they had so you can grow upon the good experiences and also take care of the other experiences that aren't quite as enjoyable," he explained.

Downing says the most fulfilling part of working at the YMCA is the sense of community that he's developed with the staff and the members they serve. He says he'll continue working at the YMCA as long as there continues to be new opportunities.

LINK: YMCA Metro Denver