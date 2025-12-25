Young Denver Broncos fan heads to Kansas City after holiday surprise

An 11-year-old Denver Broncos fan is heading for a Christmas he will never forget.

Preston and his family traveled to Kansas City for the Denver Broncos' game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a surprise birthday and Christmas gift his aunt revealed just before their trip.

The tickets were hidden inside a water bottle.

"We actually put it in a water bottle, and I made a fake United boarding pass for him," his aunt, Melissa Bollacker, said. "And it said 'Christmas in KC. Let's go Broncos.' And he opened it up, and he was speechless."

CBS

The surprise didn't stop there. The Broncos organization also surprised Preston and his family with pregame field passes, giving them the chance to be on the field before kickoff.

The family left for Denver International Airport early Tuesday morning, smiling and excited as they began the trip to Kansas City for the game, which kicks off tonight at 6:15 pm.

While Preston's journey started with excitement, airport officials say holiday travel remains busy for many families heading out of town.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the most crowded days at Denver International Airport, as airport officials expect more than 750,000 passengers to travel through DIA over the next several days.

For Preston and his family, the trip is already one to remember with hopes that the holiday adventure ends in a win for the orange and blue.