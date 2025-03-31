Jury selection set to begin for suspect driver accused of striking, killing Colorado teen cyclist

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning for the suspect driver accused of striking and killing Colorado teen cyclist Magnus White near his home in Boulder. Yeva Smilianska was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide months after the deadly crash.

Investigators said White, 17, was training for an upcoming race at the world championships in Scotland when he was killed on July 29, 2023.

According to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Smilianska was driving her 2004 Toyota Matrix southbound on Highway 119 from Longmont to Boulder when she allegedly crashed into White, who was riding his bicycle southbound on Highway 119 on the paved right shoulder.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Jack Spranger of The United States and Magnus White of The United States compete during the 73rd UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships Fayetteville 2022 - Men's Junior / #Fayetteville2022 / on January 30, 2022 in Fayetteville, Georgia. Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Investigators said that Smilianska continued off the roadway and down the grass embankment after striking White.

The trial is expected to last five days.