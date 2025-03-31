Watch CBS News
Jury selection set to begin for suspect driver accused of striking, killing Colorado teen cyclist

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Trial begins for driver accused of striking, killing teen cyclist
Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning for the suspect driver accused of striking and killing Colorado teen cyclist Magnus White near his home in Boulder. Yeva Smilianska was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide months after the deadly crash.

yema-smilianska-boulder-county-sheriff-copy.jpg
  Yeva Smilianska Boulder County

Investigators said White, 17, was training for an upcoming race at the world championships in Scotland when he was killed on July 29, 2023.

According to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Smilianska was driving her 2004 Toyota Matrix southbound on Highway 119 from Longmont to Boulder when she allegedly crashed into White, who was riding his bicycle southbound on Highway 119 on the paved right shoulder. 

73rd UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships Fayetteville 2022 - Men's Junior
FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Jack Spranger of The United States and Magnus White of The United States compete during the 73rd UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships Fayetteville 2022 - Men's Junior / #Fayetteville2022 / on January 30, 2022 in Fayetteville, Georgia. Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Investigators said that Smilianska continued off the roadway and down the grass embankment after striking White. 

The trial is expected to last five days. 

