Xcel Energy says Colorado customers can lower energy bills by pre-cooling their homes

Xcel Energy says using your air conditioner at certain times during the day can cost you more. And Xcel says lowering your thermostat during off-peak hours or overnight can help you save money.

Xcel's advice comes as Coloradans are expected to experience extreme temperatures later this week. First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie says after a brief two day cool down, Colorado is rolling right into a prolonged heat wave set to surge into the Rockies.

CBS News Colorado

Xcel says using heat-generating appliances during off-peak hours will also help save on the summer electric bill.

In summer, Time of Use rates run from June 1 to September 30 and are as follows:

· Off-Peak (18 hours – 7 p.m. – 1 p.m.) - $0.12/kWh

· Mid-Peak (2 hours – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.) - $0.22/kWh

· On-Peak (4 hours – 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.) - $0.32/kWh

· Residential Opt-Out - $0.16/kWh

Weekends and Holidays are billed at the off-peak rate.

Xcel says home cooling amounts for nearly half of a customer's summertime electric bill. Xcel says you can lower your rates by installing a programmable thermostat, use ceiling fans, use an attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air, change air conditional filters, and close the drapes or blinds during the heat of the day.