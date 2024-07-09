Watch CBS News
Denver weather: Extreme heat builds in later this week

By Callie Zanandrie

Today highs will soar into the 90s along the Front Range. 

An Air Quality Alert remains in place through this afternoon due to high ground ozone levels. 

Wednesday daytime highs will be a touch warmer in the low 90s. By Thursday a ridge of high pressure will park itself over the state allowing temperatures to continue to warm into the upper 90s. Friday through the weekend temperatures could climb into the triple digits with potentially record-breaking heat across Denver, the Eastern Plains and Western Slope. First Alert Weather days are possible Friday through Sunday for the excessive heat.

It's important to take this heat seriously and follow recommended practices like staying inside through the heat of the afternoon. Use heavy appliances earlier in the day, drink plenty of water and other hydrating liquids. Never leave a person or pet in your vehicle. 

Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

