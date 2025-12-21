Xcel Energy restores power to 90% of Colorado customers affected by outages

Crews have continued to work quickly to restore service to thousands of Coloradans who lost power as extreme high winds moved through the state this week.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Xcel Energy said 6,500 customers remain without power. The company says over 90% of its customers impacted by the high winds have had their power restored.

"We understand how frustrating it is to experience extended outages. Xcel Energy is working hard to restore power to all customers as quickly and safely as possible. Please remember to give crews the space they need to do their job safely and effectively," Xcel said in a post on X.

Xcel said it expects to restore power by Sunday evening for most remaining customers, many of whom are served by damaged power lines in remote areas. The company encouraged customers to follow estimated restoration times on the online Outage Map.