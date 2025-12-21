Watch CBS News
Local News

Xcel Energy restores power to 90% of Colorado customers affected by outages

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Crews have continued to work quickly to restore service to thousands of Coloradans who lost power as extreme high winds moved through the state this week.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Xcel Energy said 6,500 customers remain without power. The company says over 90% of its customers impacted by the high winds have had their power restored.

"We understand how frustrating it is to experience extended outages. Xcel Energy is working hard to restore power to all customers as quickly and safely as possible. Please remember to give crews the space they need to do their job safely and effectively," Xcel said in a post on X.

Xcel said it expects to restore power by Sunday evening for most remaining customers, many of whom are served by damaged power lines in remote areas. The company encouraged customers to follow estimated restoration times on the online Outage Map.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue