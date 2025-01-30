Xcel Energy repairs gas leak in Denver metro area neighborhood weeks after residents first reported it

Xcel Energy crews are in the process of repairing a natural gas leak weeks after residents reported it to the utility company. One Littleton resident told CBS News Colorado Your Reporter Karen Morfitt that he had called about the smell of natural gas weeks ago.

Xcel Energy wrote CBS Colorado in an email, "This leak has a very small migration pattern with no immediate threat to migrate to buildings. According to regulation, this type of leak is recognized as being non-hazardous at the time of detection, but justifies scheduled repair, which must be completed within 12 months from when the leak was reported."

A spokesperson then said repairs had been scheduled. Crews with heavy machinery began replacing the gas line on Wednesday and were expected to wrap up by Thursday.