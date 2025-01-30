Watch CBS News
Xcel Energy repairs gas leak in Denver metro area neighborhood weeks after residents first reported it

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Xcel Energy repairs gas leak after CBS Colorado report
Xcel Energy repairs gas leak after CBS Colorado report 00:39

Xcel Energy crews are in the process of repairing a natural gas leak weeks after residents reported it to the utility company. One Littleton resident told CBS News Colorado Your Reporter Karen Morfitt that he had called about the smell of natural gas weeks ago. 

Xcel Energy wrote CBS Colorado in an email, "This leak has a very small migration pattern with no immediate threat to migrate to buildings. According to regulation, this type of leak is recognized as being non-hazardous at the time of detection, but justifies scheduled repair, which must be completed within 12 months from when the leak was reported."  

A spokesperson then said repairs had been scheduled. Crews with heavy machinery began replacing the gas line on Wednesday and were expected to wrap up by Thursday. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

