Colorado regulators get earful about Xcel Energy power shutoffs: "There has to be a better way"

More than 4,000 Coloradans have responded to a state survey regarding Xcel Energy's Public Safety Power Shutoffs last month during extreme wind events and another 160 have provided written feedback to the state's Public Utilities Commission. Most expressed dissatisfaction with Xcel's approach on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19, believing the utility overreacted, and many complained about what they perceive as Xcel's poor or confusing communication around the events.

"It was the single most stressful event of my life," wrote one commenter on the commission's website, who headlined their post by saying, "there has to be a better way."

CBS

Another commented that the PSPS events are "creating unreasonable and unnecessary hardship for residents."

Still another person posting on the PUC site wrote they were suffering PTSD from the power shutoffs.

"The last one cost me five days in a hotel, loss of food getting thrown out and loss of work because I work from home. ... I wish someone could assure me that I am safe in my home because I'm living in fear."

One of those impacted was Eric Blank, chairman of Colorado's Public Utilities Commission, which regulates Xcel Energy. Blank said his home lost power for 24 hours twice in December.

"Had to replace all the food in the fridge and freezer," said Blank.

But during a Dec. 23 PUC meeting, he called the PSPS move a "potentially valuable tool ... to reduce wildfire."

Blank noted the power outages disrupted families, schools, businesses and travel but that there were wind gusts exceeding 100mph and "hundreds of downed power lines."

CBS

The Dec. 17 Public Safety Power Shutoff impacted an estimated 52,000 customers in Boulder, Clear Creek, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld counties. The power shutdown was in anticipation of major windstorms that could bring down power lines and trigger wildfires. But many of those commenting on the PUC site say the preemptive move was an overreaction. PUC board member Tom Plant said he noticed "a real heightened level of frustration in a lot of those comments."

In a statement provided to CBS News Colorado on Tuesday, Xcel Energy said "Proactively shutting off the power is not a step we take lightly and is in fact a wildfire mitigation of last resort when fire weather conditions are extreme."

Xcel said it considers a number of factors before implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff like wind speed, relative humidity, temperature and fuel moisture.

"We continue to make improvements to our system as part of our wildfire mitigation plan that will allow more precision over time," said the Xcel statement.

Xcel Energy website

The PUC said it does not approve or deny Xcel's use of proactive shutoffs, but does oversee how Xcel communicates, prepares and coordinates for PSPS events.

The three PUC commissioners have since voted to move toward a more formal process to gather feedback on the PSPS events.

"I wonder if we need to start looking at partial rebates for some people who are impacted by this for backup power or battery storage," suggested Blank.

By clicking on this PUC link, you can either take the 11 question survey, share your story, or do both.