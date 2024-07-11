Xcel Energy says power grid secure ahead of Colorado heat wave

As the heatwave in Colorado sets in, air conditioners flick on in almost every home across the state. Power distribution to residents can be likened to a full cup of water pouring varying amounts into multiple other cups. At Xcel Energy, Andrew Holder sees it differently.

"We look at the energy grid on a bell curve," he told CBS News Colorado. "The peak time when energy is consumed is 3 to 7 in the afternoon. That's when everyone is getting home from work. Energy consumption is highest because that's the hottest part of the day."

With triple-digit temperatures expected for two to three consecutive days statewide, Holder emphasized that Xcel will manage the increase in energy consumption.

"We have become more self-sufficient and have deployed resources through our clean energy plan and other sources across the state to meet our customers' needs," he said.

While emergency shutoffs are typically reserved for high-wind events associated with wildfire risk (known as public safety power shutoffs, or PSPS), concerns remain about potential power outages. These are more often related to infrastructure failures than weather alone.

"We maintain 99.9% electric reliability in any weather," Holder said.

"Electricity generators produce a lot of heat, so you're constantly trying to cool plants," added Maury Galbraith, who heads the Colorado Electric Transmission Authority. "If there's a cooling system failure, the plant could overheat and require a shutdown. That happens sometimes."

Colorado is part of the Western Interconnection power grid, which serves states west of the I-25 corridor and extends into western Canada. It includes states such as California, Wyoming, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Galbraith's agency was established by the Colorado state legislature to assess the efficiency and future capabilities of its energy grid.

A major focus is on the need for more transmission lines to enhance connectivity between Colorado and neighboring states. In regions like California, utilities can draw energy from Oregon or Washington if power issues arise.

Galbraith told CBS News Colorado that additional lines would provide more options during stressed grid conditions due to climate change and rising annual temperatures.

"Even though we are part of an interconnected grid, having more transmission lines would increase flexibility to import power from other western regions when needed," he explained.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Galbraith expressed confidence in the state's preparation.

"As grid planners and operators, we anticipate and ensure sufficient generation to meet demand with a safety margin."

