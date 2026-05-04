Xcel Energy crews in Colorado prepare for spring storm set to bring rain and snow this week

Xcel Energy crews in Colorado are preparing for a spring storm that is set to bring a healthy dose of rain and snow to the state this week. According to CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologists, Tuesday and Wednesday will be First Alert Weather days due to a cold front pushing through Monday evening.

That cold front first brings rain, and then the heaviest snow is expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

CBS

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the urban corridor with 3-9" of snow possible. Several inches of heavy, wet snow are expected along the I-25 corridor, especially on grassy surfaces and cars.

According to Xcel Energy, additional crews will be on standby to restore power outages. An estimated 165 employees and crew members will be on standby across Colorado throughout the storm to restore electric and natural gas service as quickly as possible.

DENVER, CO - APRIL 1 : An Xcel Energy truck in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Additional Information from Xcel Energy:

Report an outage or get updates

Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. To report an outage:

· Use the Xcel Energy mobile app

· Visit www.xcelenergy.com/out

· Text OUT to 98936

· Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the automated prompts

Customers can also access the most recent updates about an outage using the mobile app or by visiting the Outage Map, which displays the number of customers out and the anticipated restoration time if available.

Prepare and stay safe

Keep natural gas meters clear to avoid a dangerous buildup of pressure in gas lines and prevent gas from leaking inside the home. Gently remove accumulated snow or ice by hand and clear a path to the meter for easy access in an emergency.

Use space heaters carefully to prevent fires. Read all instructions and warning labels and verify that the heater is listed by a recognized testing laboratory. Avoid using heaters with cracked plugs or worn or damaged components. Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn it off when leaving a room or going to sleep.

Maintain healthy air quality indoors by using a range hood for ventilation when cooking with an electric or natural gas appliance. Install detectors for carbon monoxide, which is odorless, colorless and tasteless, but very toxic. Move outside and call for medical help if experiencing symptoms such as headaches, nausea, ringing in the ears and lethargy.

Stay away from downed or sagging power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one on the ground, is energized and dangerous. Never touch or move a downed power line; instead, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.

Build a home emergency kit to use in the event of a power outage, with items such as:

o Xcel Energy phone numbers: 1-800-895-1999 for residential or 1-800-481-4700 for business

o Battery-powered radio or television

o Flashlights

o Batteries

o Backup phone chargers

o A phone that does not require electricity

o Non-electric alarm clock

o Bottled water and nonperishable food

o Manual can opener

o First aid kit

o Extension cords (for partial outages)

o Manufacturer's instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors (e.g., garage doors)

Find more energy savings tips or learn about the programs, incentives and rebates available when making energy efficiency upgrades to homes and businesses. Xcel Energy encourages customers who are having trouble paying their energy bills to reach out to learn about payment plans or energy assistance programs.