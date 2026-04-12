Wyoming man sentenced for making violent threats against Denver Anti-Defamation League office

A Casper, Wyo., man has been sentenced to prison for making multiple violent and anti-semitic threats against the Anti-Defamation League in Denver, Colo., and Austin, Texas in 2025.

Derek A. Fulfer made multiple calls to the Denver office and one call to the Austin office in March 2025, which were full of antisemitic slurs and threats against Jewish people. According to transcripts provided in court documents, Fulfer also demanded to be put on a supposed "ban list" for anti-semitic people, denied the Holocaust, and claimed that Hitler is coming back and will destroy the Jewish people.

The FBI identified Fulfer as the caller. He admitted making the calls and said he believed the threats of violence were protected speech. He also told agents he didn't take any action after those calls and believed someone could not be a victim unless a specific person was targeted.

Fulfer waived indictment and pleaded guilty to transmitting threats in interstate commerce on Jan. 8, 2026. On April 3, he was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. The judge ordered him to self-surrender to the Bureau of Prisons by June 1, 2026.

"Jewish Americans have every right — not as a courtesy, not as a privilege, but as Americans — to live, to worship, and to serve their communities free from threats of violence. Let there be no confusion about what happened here. This was not political commentary. This was not satire. This was not protected speech. This was a calculated attempt to terrorize people because of their faith. And it failed," said U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming Darin Smith. "To those who would threaten the Jewish community — or any community of faith — in Wyoming or anywhere else in this country: we see you, we will find you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of federal law. Not on my watch. Not in this district. Not in America."