Wrong way driver in Northern Colorado causes multiple crashes on I-25, sheriff's office says

A man in Northern Colorado is facing numerous charges after he reportedly drove the wrong way on I-25, causing multiple other vehicles to crash.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic stop in south Loveland on Monday afternoon. They say the driver, later identified as Thomas Mazza, refused to stop and eluded the deputies before heading south in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

Vehicle stopped with PIT maneuver on I-25 CBS

Authorities said multiple vehicles crashed trying to avoid the suspect, who was eventually brought to a stop using a PIT maneuver. Deputies arrested Mazza and released his adult female passenger from the scene.

One of the vehicles that crashed to avoid the suspect was a motorcycle. The sheriff's office said the rider was taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries, but has since been released.

Thomas Mazza Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Mazza is facing multiple charges in connection with the case, including vehicular eluding, vehicular eluding resulting in bodily injury, five counts of attempted criminally negligent homicide, false imprisonment, driving while under the influence and domestic violence. Authorities said Mazza was out on bond for two other cases when the pursuit took place.

The case remains under investigation, and the sheriff's office asked anyone with information on the incident to contact Investigator Travis Fischer at (970) 498-5585.