WorldDenver International Women's Day celebrates the power of women to drive change

"We celebrate the global achievements of women and lift each other up through our stories and experiences, said WorldDenver board member and event co-chair Jamie Landers. Landers is Director of Enterprise Strategy at Lockheed Martin Space, presenting sponsor for International Women's Day taking place Wednesday, March 8.

CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White interviewed Landers and Patricia Barela Rivera, President of PBR solutions who also serves on the WorldDenver board and is event co-chair.

CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego will moderate a panel from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. focused on economic empowerment featuring Makisha Boothe, Founder, CEO and Head Coach at Sistahbiz, Lorena Cantarovici, Founder & CEO of Maria Empanada, and Sheila King, VP and Portfolio Manager at Raymond James. The panel is free and open to the public.

A luncheon with 750 guests has sold out and will feature a keynote address by Jane Chen who is an entrepreneur and inventor who co-founded Embrace Global. The nonprofit developed a ground-breaking infant incubator that costs less than 1% the cost of a traditional incubator to manufacture, and has saved more than 300,000 babies across 22 countries.

"We're a globally-minded organization that's supporting the Denver community," added Landers about WorldDenver. WorldDenver promotes a greater understanding of world affairs and cultures throughout the Denver Metro area, creating and implementing unique programs that connect Coloradans with experts, leaders, and ideas from all over the world.

"We really need to come together and support each other and be unified, said Barela Rivera.

All the International Women's Day events take place the morning of Wednesday, March 8, at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Complex.



8:30-9:00 a.m. | Check-in, Coffee & Refreshments at Studio Loft

9:00-10:30 a.m. | Free Expert Community Panel @ Studio Loft (Register Here)

10:30-11:15 a.m. | Luncheon Check-In and Networking @ Bonfils Lobby

11:30-1:00 p.m. | SOLD OUT Keynote Luncheon @ Seawell Ballroom (Join Waitlist Here)

Find out more at https://worlddenver.org/

And to learn more about all the Week of Women events sponsored by CBS News Colorado, visit https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/week-of-women-2023/