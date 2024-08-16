Denver women in leadership roles with DU Athletics proud to inspire next generation

University of Denver has been pioneering path for women in sports organizations for decades

Two female former student athletes who now work for DU Athletics describe their experiences at the University of Denver as full circle moments.

From the moment Mia Sundstrom and Kacie Dohrmann stepped on the Colorado campus, they were inspired.

Dohrmann played volleyball in college and is excited to now "be on a staff here where I was a student athlete and see the incredible support staff that still surrounds our student athletes." She is the Deputy Athletic Director for the DU Pioneers.



CBS Colorado Sports anchor Romi Bean interviews Mia Sundstrom. CBS

"(I was) the one standing in line waiting for an autograph, begging my parents to stay for an extra 45 min so I could get the signatures of the DU gymnasts and put them up on my wall when I got home. To (now) being the one looking down the line of young faces and knowing that I was in a position to be positive influence in their life," she said.



Kacie Dohrmann CBS

DU has had female athletic directors in the past. That fact, along with a supportive Pioneers family, played a role in giving Sundstrom and Dohrmann the idea that they could turn their love of sports into a career.

"At the end of the day when it came time to decide on a career, I thought about what makes me authentically me. And it was tied to this sport. That was the pathway into coaching. It was the end of a career and a similar but brand new career," Sundstrom said.

As both women now navigates the other side of college athletics, they are working to tailor a new technique that they can be proud of passing along to the next generation of athletes.

"With empathy and also being a very direct female," Dohrmann said. "That can be challenging for some, but I don't shy away from that."

Mia Sundstrom and Kacie Dohrmann are representatives from one of more than 25 sports organizations, teams and others who will be featured during CBS Colorado's Girls in the Game on Saturday. It will be held on the DU campus. Romi Bean hosts the event, which is designed to encourage, inspire and empower girls to consider careers in sports on and off the field.