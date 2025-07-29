Woman with walker struck and killed in Aurora while crossing road

A 72-year-old woman has died after Aurora police say she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the road.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. at South Havana Street at East Jewell Avenue. The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The woman, who has not been identified, was crossing Jewell Avenue with the help of a walker when she tripped over a hole in the pavement and fell, police said. The driver made a right turn from Havana Street when they struck the woman.

Police say the driver of the GMC pickup truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The crash is still under investigation and police said possible charges are pending.