Woman sentenced for setting fire to Wyoming's only abortion clinic

A woman has been sentenced for setting fire to Wyoming's only abortion clinic. Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, of Casper, Wyo. was sentenced to 60 months in prison along with three years of supervised release.

Green was sentenced Thursday after she was convicted of arson at the Wellspring Health Access Clinic located in Casper.

This booking photo provided by the Platte County Sheriff's Office shows Lorna Roxanne Green, Wednesday, March 23, 2023 in Wheatland, Wyo. Green is charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to an abortion clinic under construction in Casper, Wyoming, on May 25, 2022. The fire heavily damaged the clinic, preventing it from opening as scheduled. Platte County (Wyo.) Sheriff's Office via AP

According to court documents, Green told investigators that she opposes abortion and was experiencing anxiety and having nightmares over the Wellspring Health Access clinic that was to open in Casper, Wyoming, last year, so she decided to burn it. According to investigators, witness accounts and video surveillance helped them identify Green who gained entry on May 25, 2022 by breaking a window, pouring gas in the facility and then leaving.

Green was arrested on March 21 of this year in Casper by the Casper Police Department, the FBI and the ATF.

"No matter what an individual's opinions or objectives may be, the use of violence and property destruction to advance them is never acceptable. This was a reckless and serious crime that endangered the community and caused significant financial harm to the clinic's owner. The sentence imposed today, five years of federal incarceration, appropriately reflects the gravity of Ms. Green's offense," said U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo.

The Wellspring Health Access Clinic planned to offer OB/GYN services, gender-affirming care, and abortion procedures.