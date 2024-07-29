Woman and girl killed in Denver apartment had blunt force trauma, police say

A Denver woman and girl are dead and their deaths are now being investigated as a homicide. Denver police say they found both of them suffering from blunt force trauma in an apartment in the Central Park neighborhood.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital and later died. Denver police are now investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

A woman and a girl were killed in a Denver apartment near North Syracuse Street and East Lowry Boulevard on Monday, July 29, 2024, according to Denver police. Investigators say both victims suffered blunt force trauma. CBS

Neither victim has been identified and police did not say who died in the apartment and who died later, but Denver police first tweeted about it just before 8 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Syracuse Street off East Lowry Boulevard.

One neighbor told CBS News Colorado he arrived home around 4:30 a.m. to a large police and fire rescue presence.

Police say the victims' names, ages and cause of death will be provided by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. Police also say they believe they're in contact with all involved people but did not provide any information about a possible suspect or suspects.