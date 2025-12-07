Police ask community to help them locate suspect after woman in Denver metro area killed during burglary

Police are looking for information that could help solve a homicide in the Denver metro area after a woman was killed in her home this weekend.

The Lakewood Police Department said the woman was found dead inside her home in the 300 block of S. Kendall St. on Saturday evening. They believe the incident started as a burglary and are hoping residents in the area can help them identify who may have been responsible.

LPD is encouraging neighbors to check their security cameras for anything that may look suspicious. They urged anyone with information on the case to contact their tipline at (303) 763-6800 or contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Reference Lakewood Police case LK25-036770.

The department also issued a reminder for community members to keep their doors locked and lights on for safety.