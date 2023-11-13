Woman claims hay bales flew off truck on Colorado Highway 52, smashed into van causing damage

A Weld County woman is recalling some scary moments after bales of hay struck her van on the highway in Hudson Saturday evening, leaving serious damage. Kayla Davis, a wife and a mother of two was driving on Highway 52 towards Dacono to pick up her daughter when all of a sudden bales of hay flew off a truck and struck her van.

"First thing I thought of was like 'Oh my God,' we can't afford this, like there is no way we can afford to fix this," said Davis.

Kayla Davis says hay bales flew off a truck near Dacano and smashed into her van, causing serious damage. CBS

Davis says her family currently lives paycheck to paycheck and with Christmas around the corner, they can't afford to invest thousands of dollars to fix their vehicle. The family bought the van four months ago, it is the vehicle used to take the kids to school and after-school activities.

Dacono is about 30 miles north of Denver.

"I started going into a panic, the police officer actually had to calm me down on the phone because I just started freaking out," said Davis.

Hay scattered along Highway 52 near Dacano. Kayla Davis

Davis wants to warn people to be careful while out on the roads, and ask those with cargo and hay bales to be mindful of others on the roads.

"There's lots of hay around, there's lots of farming and I just want people to be aware of what it could really do to a vehicle or to a person," added Davis.

The other driver was heading in the opposite direction and Davis says they did not stop at all.

"It was just so much, there is no way he could not have seen it fall off. There was so much hay that fell off and when we got back and got footage of all the hay... it's all still there," said Davis.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the hauler is liable for loose cargo in the roadway, but without that other driver coming forward there's little to no chance of finding out who is responsible.

Kayla Davis's van with hay caught in the grill Kayla Davis

"I feel like in my heart that they knew it fell off, but I understand if it was an accident and maybe him seeing this or it being reported he is aware of it and will make sure his stuff is tied down better," said Davis.

The financial strain has only made things worse for their family, but they are currently accepting donations. Davis did not suffer any injuries but is still mentally and emotionally in shock from the accident.