Colorado woman arrested after high-speed chase leads to shooting with Larimer County Sheriff deputies

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says a woman was taken into custody after being shot and injured following a police pursuit in Loveland.

The woman who has been identified as 54-year-old Emily Louise Minugh of Berthoud, was pulled over by deputies of LCSO around 1:36 a.m., westbound just east of the intersection of Colorado State Highway 402 and I-25 on Tuesday.

Larimer County Jail

Deputies say they initiated a traffic stop on Minugh's 2007 Honda Accord Sedan for having a revoked Colorado driver's license, along with an active warrant for an arrest for failing to appear for DUI in a previous case with LCSO.

Minugh failed to pull over for the deputies' emergency lights as she proceeded to elude authorities at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, according to LCSO.

She then crashed near the intersection of Wheatridge Court and County Road 18.

Deputies say after the crash that's when Minugh allegedly "opened the driver's side door and produced a firearm," which led to deputies firing shots and striking her several times.

When it was declared safe, deputies performed first aid on Minugh and she was later transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

LCSO says afterward, the Eighth Judicial Critical Incident Response Team took over the investigation of the scene with the Loveland Police Department becoming the lead investigating agency in the incident.

Minugh was arrested at 2:52 p.m. when she was released from the hospital on Aug. 24, according to LCSO.

She was then booked into the Larimer County Jail for:

Assault in the First Degree, a class 3 Felony; two counts.

Menacing, a class 5 Felony; one count.

Vehicular Eluding, a class 5 Felony; one count.

Theft, a class 2 Misdemeanor; one count.

Reckless Driving, a class 2 Misdemeanor Traffic 2; one count.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is encouraged to contact the the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868