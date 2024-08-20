Deputies in Northern Colorado shoot suspect after high-speed pursuit in Larimer County

Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies shot a suspect after a high-speed pursuit early Tuesday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m., deputies spotted a vehicle at Highway 402 and the East Frontage Road.

Records obtained by Larimer County showed that the registered owner, an adult female, had a warrant and a revoked license. The deputy activated his lights and sirens and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Larimer County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a pursuit and shooting early Tuesday morning. CBS

The female driver refused to pull over. That's when deputies decided to pursue the vehicle for several miles through west Loveland.

Deputies deployed tire spikes near Highway 402 and Lincoln Avenue but the suspect continued driving at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The suspect stopped at Wheatridge Court and County Road 18 and deputies said she exited the vehicle with a gun. That's when two deputies fired weapons and hit the suspect.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital. Deputies were not injured during the incident.

The Loveland Police Department is the lead investigating agency. The suspect has not been identified.