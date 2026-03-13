Wolf from Colorado's King Mountain Pack dies in Northwest Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed the death of a gray wolf from the King Mountain Pack earlier this week.

Officials said they received a mortality signal for female wolf 2310 on Wednesday. They said the wolf was in Northwest Colorado when she died.

This is the second death of a wolf from the King Mountain Pack this year. In January, a three-year-old male wolf from the pack died due to complications during collaring operations.

CPW is leading the investigation into the death of wolf 2310 in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

They said the final determination of her cause of death will be released once a necropsy has been completed and the investigation is concluded. No further details are available at this time.