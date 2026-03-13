Watch CBS News
Local News

Wolf from Colorado's King Mountain Pack dies in Northwest Colorado

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed the death of a gray wolf from the King Mountain Pack earlier this week.

Officials said they received a mortality signal for female wolf 2310 on Wednesday. They said the wolf was in Northwest Colorado when she died.

This is the second death of a wolf from the King Mountain Pack this year. In January, a three-year-old male wolf from the pack died due to complications during collaring operations.

CPW is leading the investigation into the death of wolf 2310 in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

They said the final determination of her cause of death will be released once a necropsy has been completed and the investigation is concluded. No further details are available at this time.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue