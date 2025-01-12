Watch CBS News
Local News

Wintry blast for Colorado with temperatures dipping into the teens by next weekend

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Super cold pattern coming in just a few days
Super cold pattern coming in just a few days 03:54

Our average high temperature is 45 degrees and on Sunday it will be on the chilly side with daytime highs in the mid-30s. 

calendar-temperatures.png
CBS

Monday daytime highs will stay below average in the mid-30s with dry conditions for the Denver metro area. High pressure will bring mild weather for the middle of the week with daytime highs in the mid-40s. By Thursday daytime highs will be above average in the low 50s, but the warmer weather doesn't last long. 

5-day-temp-trend.png
CBS

By the end of the week a pattern change arrives, a strong arctic cold front will bring cold and snow back to the region. Daytime highs will be well below normal by 30 to 35 degrees with daytime highs only in the teens and 20s by next weekend.  

6-10day-temp-outlook.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.