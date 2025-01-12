Wintry blast for Colorado with temperatures dipping into the teens by next weekend

Super cold pattern coming in just a few days

Our average high temperature is 45 degrees and on Sunday it will be on the chilly side with daytime highs in the mid-30s.

Monday daytime highs will stay below average in the mid-30s with dry conditions for the Denver metro area. High pressure will bring mild weather for the middle of the week with daytime highs in the mid-40s. By Thursday daytime highs will be above average in the low 50s, but the warmer weather doesn't last long.

By the end of the week a pattern change arrives, a strong arctic cold front will bring cold and snow back to the region. Daytime highs will be well below normal by 30 to 35 degrees with daytime highs only in the teens and 20s by next weekend.