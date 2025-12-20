Winning numbers announced for estimated $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers for an estimated $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot — the game's fifth-largest prize ever — are 4, 5, 28, 52 and 69 with a Powerball of 20.

Saturday's jackpot has an estimated cash value of $686.5 million, Powerball said. It's the game's seventh-largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

It was not immediately known if there were any winners of Saturday's jackpot.

"This jackpot is set to deliver the ultimate windfall," said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group chair and Iowa Lottery CEO.

Saturday's drawing is the 45th since the last time a jackpot was won – the longest such Powerball run. A $1.787 billion jackpot was hit Sept. 6 in Missouri and Texas.

There were no winning tickets sold for Wednesday night's $1.14 billion drawing.

To win the grand prize, a ticket must match the five white balls pulled during the drawing as well as the red Powerball. A single jackpot winner would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment estimated at $686.5 million or opting for a payout via an annuity, which would consist of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball, but lottery jackpots have exploded in size over the last decade. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

In 2022, a single ticket sold in Altadena, California, claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history. The first Powerball drawing was in 1992.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and cost $2 each.