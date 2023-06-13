Watch CBS News
Windows shot at Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office in Wellington Webb Building

Someone shot at the windows at the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office at the Wellington Webb Building Monday night into Tuesday morning. The shots left bullet holes in some windows and in another, the glass had been replaced with wood.

The shooting likely happened during the celebration of the Nuggets' NBA Finals victory after they beat the Heat at Ball Arena 94-89. Ten people were shot and two suspects arrested after a shooting at 20th and Market in LoDo

The damage to the Webb Building was at the Clerk and Recorder's Office. In addition to the damage to the windows, an empty ballot box outside the building was also damaged. 

That office will remain open while repairs are made. No one was injured. 

