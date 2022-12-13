Blast of wind and snow cause blizzard concerns

A blast of wind and snow will move into the Front Range and plains overnight and through Tuesday. These dangerous conditions will prompt a First Alert Weather Day.

A Blizzard Warning will be in place from midnight Monday through midnight Tuesday. Gusts up 60 mph are likely along with 4 to 10 inches of snow. Travel may be impossible with the whiteout conditions that are possible.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory for the Denver area and many mountain areas. Denver could see 2 to 4 inches of snow overnight into Tuesday. We expect the bulk of our snow to come in the overnight hours. The mountains for the most part are looking at 6 to 12 inches by Wednesday afternoon. Steamboat Springs could be the snow winner with 9 to 15 inches of snow possible.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for Hahn's Peak and the Columbine area where around two feet of snow is possible.

Snow starts to clear for the plains in the evening on Tuesday, but still lingers into the night. We are looking at snow to continue in the mountains through Wednesday afternoon before clearing. Travel will be very hard through our mountains and plains.

Our temperatures will also plummet. We will stay on the chilly side for the next two weeks, with highs mainly in the 30s. Once the snow clears, we'll be sunny but cold.