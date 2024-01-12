Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories across nearly half of Colorado- but what's the difference?

First Alert Weather: Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings for nearly half of Colorado

First Alert Weather: Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings for nearly half of Colorado

First Alert Weather: Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings for nearly half of Colorado

A big Arctic air mass will blast into Colorado this weekend. It will blanket much of Eastern Colorado. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are posted for the weekend.

CBS News Colorado

A Wind Chill Advisory means the wind and temperature combine to produce a temperature of what it feels like on your skin of -18 degrees to -25 degrees. Frostbite can happen within 30 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the wind and temperature combine to produce a "feel like" temperature of -25 degrees below for the plains and -35 degrees in the mountains.

It's not recommended that you spend any long periods of times outdoors and protect your children and pets too.