Watch CBS News
Local News

Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories across nearly half of Colorado- but what's the difference?

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

First Alert Weather: Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings for nearly half of Colorado
First Alert Weather: Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings for nearly half of Colorado 01:25

A big Arctic air mass will blast into Colorado this weekend.   It will blanket much of Eastern Colorado.   Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are posted for the weekend.

wind-chill-warning.jpg
CBS News Colorado

A Wind Chill Advisory means the wind and temperature combine to produce a temperature of what it feels like on your skin of -18 degrees to -25 degrees.  Frostbite can happen within 30 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the wind and temperature combine to produce a "feel like" temperature of -25 degrees below for the plains and -35 degrees in the mountains.

It's not recommended that you spend any long periods of times outdoors and protect your children and pets too.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 11:05 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.