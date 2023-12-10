Watch CBS News
High wind blows truck over north of Wyoming-Colorado state line on I-25

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

High Winds for the foothills and mountains through the day
High Winds for the foothills and mountains through the day 03:12

With most of the state being under High Wind Advisory, a truck was caught on its side being toppled over by winds north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line on I-25. 

National Weather Service of Boulder tweeted that strong winds are working down through the Front Range and Foothills.

The agency also says stronger gusts is blowing snow, causing poor visibility along Highway 93, between Boulder and Golden. Winds have also topped 88 mph at Coal Creek Canyon. 

The High Wind Advisory was issued from 5 a.m. Sunday through 5 p.m.

