High wind blows truck over north of Wyoming-Colorado state line on I-25

High Winds for the foothills and mountains through the day

High Winds for the foothills and mountains through the day

High Winds for the foothills and mountains through the day

With most of the state being under High Wind Advisory, a truck was caught on its side being toppled over by winds north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line on I-25.

CBS

National Weather Service of Boulder tweeted that strong winds are working down through the Front Range and Foothills.

The agency also says stronger gusts is blowing snow, causing poor visibility along Highway 93, between Boulder and Golden. Winds have also topped 88 mph at Coal Creek Canyon.

⚠️Strong winds working down through the Front Range Mountains and Foothills early this morning!



Stronger gusts and areas of blowing snow/poor visibility also developing along Highway 93 between Boulder & Golden. #COwx



Peak wind gusts so far... pic.twitter.com/wL3ygjvKcT — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 10, 2023

The High Wind Advisory was issued from 5 a.m. Sunday through 5 p.m.