High Wind Warning Colorado Front Range Foothills & Mountains

By Dave Aguilera

High Wind Warning for Front Range foothills and mountains for Sunday
As our latest bout of chilly weather moves eastward we have a pattern setting up for Sunday that may produce up to hurricane force wind for some of our northern Front Range mountains and foothills.

The back end of the the storm trough that produced significant snow on Friday night will be transitioning across Colorado west to east on Sunday. This will bring a strong north-west jet stream over the region. This flow will bring in clouds, mountain snow and strong winds into the central Rockies. There is a HIGH WIND WARNING starting at 5am Sunday through 5pm Sunday afternoon.

This includes Rocky Mountain National Park, Medicine Bow Range, Summit County mountains, Mosquito Range, Indian Peaks and the Front Range Foothills. Damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph are possible.

Snow amounts will not be heavy across the mountains but, there may be enough moisture for a few inches. Most likely 1 to 4 inches possible.

Dave Aguilera
First published on December 9, 2023 / 8:00 PM MST

