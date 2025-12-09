Wind blamed for blown-over semis in Northern Colorado

Strong winds were blamed for several blown-over semis in Northern Colorado on Tuesday. According to CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologists, Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for high winds across Colorado's foothills, Front Range mountains, and parts of the northern urban corridor.

A semi blew over likely due to high winds along I-25 near Carr in Northern Colorado. CBS

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a semi jack-knifed and tipped over in the northbound lanes of I-25 at mile marker 296, near Carr on the way to the Colorado border with Wyoming, just before 7 a.m. The semi was moved to allow traffic by and CSP said efforts were underway to recover the semi.

A semi blew over along I-25 just over the state line in Wyoming. CBS

There was another semi on I-25 that had seemingly blown over just past the state line into Wyoming. A portion of I-25 was closed to high profile vehicles on Tuesday.

A semi was blown over by the wind on Highway 287 in Larimer County. Livermore Fire Rescue

There were other semis blown over along U.S. Highway 287 in Larimer County on Tuesday. One was near Larimer County Road 76H and the other at mile marker 377. Those were being investigated by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol.

A semi blew over along Highway 287 in Larimer County. Livermore Fire Rescue

The winds were strong enough to cause damage, and High Wind Warnings will continue through Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service upgraded its High Wind Watch to a High Wind Warning early Tuesday morning for Fort Collins, Boulder, the western Denver suburbs, and northern Weld County.